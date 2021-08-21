WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

