Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $360,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 9.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 763,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

