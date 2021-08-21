iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $157.70. 700,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.