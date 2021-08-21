Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRYMY. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of Prysmian stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 7,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,124. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.