Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.68 on Friday, reaching $647.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.08. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

