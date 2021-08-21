Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.62 Million

Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce sales of $76.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.50 million and the highest is $76.74 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $307.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $302.94 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. 59,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,641. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $68.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 49.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

