GameCredits 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.19 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00367219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,001,328 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

