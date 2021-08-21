$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $8,783,016. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $8.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $571.49. 187,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.44. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $576.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

