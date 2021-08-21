HUSD (HUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. HUSD has a total market cap of $481.95 million and $408.07 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00816652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 481,943,673 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.