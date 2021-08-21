Frontier One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.23 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $66.83 million and approximately $30.23 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00816652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

