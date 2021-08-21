KeeperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $199.60 or 0.00402315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $123.28 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00816652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,631 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

