Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,147,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 36,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The company has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

