Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 40.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 117.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 87.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 29.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $75.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,002.02. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,265.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,624.50 and a 12 month high of $4,390.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.