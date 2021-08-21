Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 10,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $101.70. 1,389,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.