Garner Asset Management Corp Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Office Properties Income Trust accounts for approximately 3.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,892,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 359.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 87,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 68,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

