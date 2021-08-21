Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 1,426,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.