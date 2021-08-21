Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $627,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. 5,428,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

