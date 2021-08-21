Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,119 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $126.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,485,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

