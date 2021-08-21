Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 1,126 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

