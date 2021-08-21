Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.40. 4,146,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

