Zacks: Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,734 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,446. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.