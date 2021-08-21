I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 709,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,750. I-Mab has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in I-Mab by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $12,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 22.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $31,171,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

