SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

SunOpta stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 313,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock valued at $523,018 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

