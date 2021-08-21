Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cinemark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cinemark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 7.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,520. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.