Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. 807,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,597. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

