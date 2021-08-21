First Personal Financial Services Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.