Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

WDC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

