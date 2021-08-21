BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $26.34 Million in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 521,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,340,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 351,937 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.