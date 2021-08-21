Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 2,488,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,618. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

