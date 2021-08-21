BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,170. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.