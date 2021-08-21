Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $271.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 471.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 2,140,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,088. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

