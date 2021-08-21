Chainswap (ASAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $651,175.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,298 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

