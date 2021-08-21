Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 1,900 Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,396,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.90. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.29. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

