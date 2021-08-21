GYL Financial Synergies LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

