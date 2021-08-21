Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

ARLO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 635,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

