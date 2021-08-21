Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $708,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Graco by 32.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco by 92.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Graco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 482,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,328. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

