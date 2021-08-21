Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

