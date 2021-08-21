Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,644.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.