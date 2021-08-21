Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,302. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

