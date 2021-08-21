Fluity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,827.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $1,827.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

