First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $56.37. 1,286,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,946. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.