$102.72 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $102.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $390.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 over the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,509,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 30,266,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,359,607. Skillz has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.