Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

