Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,385. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

