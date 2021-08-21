Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. PayPal reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in PayPal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.