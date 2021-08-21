Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.16. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

NYSE BLD traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.93. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

