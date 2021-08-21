Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $23.10 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.97. The stock had a trading volume of 794,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,406. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

