Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.43% of Ormat Technologies worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:ORA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.