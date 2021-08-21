Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.60.

NUS stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 314,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

