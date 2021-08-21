Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,061. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,792. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

